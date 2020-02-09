Red Cross: 14 families displaced by fire at DeKalb County apartment complex

Officials said 14 families were displaced by a massive apartment fire in DeKalb County on Saturday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday at the 93 East Apartments located at 102 Briar Lake Court just off of Shallowford Road. DeKalb County firefighters set they arrived to find the three-story apartment building with flames and heavy smoke.

Rescue workers acted quickly to evacuate the apartment complex. One person had to be assisted by firefighters from their apartment during the evacuation. Officials said eventually everyone made it out of the building safely. One person suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters said they were able to knock the flames down quickly once everyone got out safely.

The Red Cross is helping 21 people with basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter over the weekend.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.