Recipe: Chef Stuart Rogers' King Crab Toast for New Year's Eve

Atlanta's Your 3rd Spot is celebrating New Year's Eve in style with a night filled with enchantment and wonder inspired by the Zodiac.

Chef Stuart Rogers visited Good Day to share one of the delicious dishes that will be served up during the event - a tribute to Cancer the crab.

Chef Stuart Rogers' King Crab Toast

Ingredients

8 oz Alaskan King Crab Legs (Shells Removed)

1 Granny Smith Apple

2 oz Crème Fraîche

1.5 Tablespoons of Smoked Shoyu (or SoySauce)

2 Meyer Lemons-6 Tablespoons Melted Butter

6 Slices of Sourdough Bread, cut into 1/2 inch thick triangles

3 Borage flowers for garnish

1 Tablespoon Flaky Sea Salt

(Courtesy: Your 3rd Spot)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Crab: Using kitchen scissors, carefully remove the crab meat from the shell, ensuring all cartilage is discarded. Chop the crab legs into medium-sized chunks for a pleasant bite.

2. Create the Crème Fraîche Mixture: In a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche, zest of both Meyer lemons, and the juice of one. Add the smoked shoyu and whisk together until well incorporated.

3. Mix Crab Salad: In a separate bowl, gently fold the crab chunks into the crème fraîche mixture. Aim for a creamy consistency that's rich but not overly wet, ensuring each chunk is evenly coated.

4. Toast the Sourdough: Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high and add the melted butter. Place the triangular sourdough slices in the pan. Toast for about 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until each piece is golden brown and crisp.

5. Drain the Toast: Transfer the toasted bread onto paper towels to remove any excess butter, ensuring a perfect crunch.

6. Assemble the Toast: Generously top each sourdough slice with the king crab salad, distributing it evenly to create a harmonious balance of flavors.

7.Garnish with Apple: Using a mandolin, carefully shave the Granny Smith apple into almost translucent slices. Then, slice these into delicate batons. Drape these apple slices over the crab salad for a refreshing crunch.

8. Final Touches: Adorn each toast with chive blossoms and a sprinkling of flaky sea salt to enhance the flavors. Serve immediately and savor this exquisite culinary creation, perfect for a New Year's Eve celebration!