Recent check of sex offenders in Hall County results in 2 arrests, 2 referrals

Two registered sex offenders were recently in Hall County for violations during a joint investigation by Hall County Sheriff's Office and Gainesville Field Office of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Two other sex offenders were referred to other agencies for prosecution.

The violations were uncovered during an evening of random searches of registered sex offenders in Hall County on June 14.

Bailey James Peterson, 25, of Gainesville -- Arrested for probation violation (possession of pornographic images).

Tremayne Deshawn Gill, 22, of Gainesville -- Arrested for probation violation (curfew, possession of sexually-explicit images and being around minors unsupervised).

David Andrew Butterworth, 47, of Gainesville -- Referred to DCS Marietta Field Office for prosecution (possession of sexually-oriented material).

Jeffrey Paul Graham, 63, Gainesville -- Referred to DCS Dahlonega Field Office for prosecution (possession of sexually-oriented material and photos of minors.)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bailey James Peterson

HCSO's Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit (SORT), along with DCS, was responsible for the operation to ensure that local sex offenders are in compliance with the laws.