Recent bear sighting reported in Milton area

article

A recent bear sighting in the Lakeside at Crabapple neighborhood in Milton has residents on alert.

The bear was photographed Sunday at a home in the area, raising concerns among locals.

While the bear may appear small and harmless, officials are urging the public to take precautions.

Authorities recommend keeping a safe distance from the animal and securing food and trash to avoid attracting it to residential areas.

Additionally, pet owners are advised to keep their pets indoors whenever possible to ensure their safety.