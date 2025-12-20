Nearly 2,000 pounds of kielbasa pulled for possible metal contamination

article

The Brief Nearly 1,930 pounds of Olympia Provisions holiday kielbasa is under a high-risk recall for possible metal contamination. The affected 16-ounce packages were shipped to West Coast retailers and sold nationwide online. FSIS urges consumers not to eat the product and to discard or return it immediately.



Olympia Provisions is pulling nearly a ton of holiday kielbasa from shelves after a customer reported finding metal in one of the sausages, federal food safety officials said this week.

What we know:

The Portland-based company alerted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, which issued a high-risk Class I recall on about 1,930 pounds of its ready-to-eat uncured holiday kielbasa. No injuries have been reported, but FSIS warned the product could still be in home refrigerators and freezers.

The recall covers 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages labeled "Olympia Provisions Uncured Holiday Kielbasa," produced on October 14 and stamped with a "Best if Used By" date of February 19, 2026. The packages carry establishment number EST. 39928 inside the USDA inspection mark.

The sausages were shipped to retailers in California, Oregon, and Washington, and were also sold nationwide through the company’s online store.

What you can do:

FSIS urged anyone who bought the product not to eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the store. Anyone worried about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

he USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-674-6854, and complaints can be filed through the agency’s online system at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.