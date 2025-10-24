More than 2M pounds of pork jerky recalled over metal contamination risk

article

The Brief More than 2.2 million pounds of Korean barbecue pork jerky is being recalled for possible metal contamination. The recall affects Golden Island jerky sold at Costco and Sam’s Club with best-by dates into late 2026. FSIS classified it as a Class I recall, indicating a serious health risk if consumed.



What we know:

LSI Inc. initiated the recall after consumers reported finding pieces of wiry metal in the product, federal food safety officials announced on Friday.

The jerky, sold under the "GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe" label, was shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club stores nationwide.

This photo shows the recalled Golden Island Korean barbecue pork jerky, pulled from Costco and Sam’s Club shelves nationwide after federal officials warned the ready-to-eat product may contain pieces of wiry metal. (U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The recall applies to 14.5-ounce and 16-ounce plastic pouches bearing establishment number M279A inside the USDA mark of inspection, with best-by dates ranging from October 23, 2025, through September 23, 2026.

Dig deeper:

LSI, based in Alpena, South Dakota, traced the metal fragments to the conveyor belt used during production. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said there have been no confirmed injuries, but urged anyone concerned to speak with a healthcare provider.

FSIS classified the alert as a Class I recall, its most serious category, indicating a reasonable probability that eating the product could cause serious health consequences.

What you can do:

The agency warned that some of the jerky may still be in consumers’ homes. Anyone who purchased it should throw it away or return it to the store.

Consumers with questions may email info@goldenislandjerky.com.

What's next:

FSIS said it will conduct recall effectiveness checks and will post a retail distribution list when available at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.