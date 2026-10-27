Reality star Savannah Chrisley gets engaged and reveals pregnancy

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The Brief Reality television personality Savannah Chrisley announced Tuesday that she is pregnant and engaged to her boyfriend. The former "Chrisley Knows Best" star shared a video montage featuring ultrasound images, her baby bump and ring emojis. The announcement follows a teaser clip from her podcast where she hinted her mystery partner left an engagement ring.



Former "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley announced Tuesday morning that she is pregnant and engaged to her mystery boyfriend, identified only as "J".

What we know:

Chrisley revealed the double milestone through an Instagram video montage documenting her pregnancy journey.

The video featured sonogram photos, footage of her baby bump and moments alongside her partner, whom she identified with the initial "J."

Throughout the social media post, she included ring emojis to confirm their engagement.

"I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," Chrisley wrote. "Just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!"

The public reveal comes one day after Chrisley teased an upcoming episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, where she hinted her partner had left an engagement ring on the counter.

What we don't know:

Officials and representatives have not confirmed the full identity of her fiance.

Chrisley previously stated she might keep her partner's identity private until after marriage, though TMZ spotted the pair together late last year.