Atlanta man dies after fight outside Nashville bar

The Brief Torey Ward, 45, of Atlanta, died after a fight outside a downtown Nashville bar early Sunday. Witnesses said Keith King Jr. punched Ward and held him in a chokehold; King told investigators he feared for his safety. No charges had been filed as of Oct. 25. Detectives are continuing the investigation.



Torey Ward, a 45-year-old Atlanta man, died after a physical altercation outside a bar on 2nd Avenue North in downtown Nashville at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Nashville police said. No charges had been filed as of Sunday, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

What we know:

Investigators said Ward’s girlfriend encountered Keith King Jr., 37, of Nashville, inside the bar while Ward was in the bathroom. When Ward came out, a verbal argument followed, and bar staff asked the group to leave. A physical fight between Ward and King began outside.

Based on witness accounts, King punched Ward and held him in a chokehold. King told investigators he acted out of fear for his own safety.

Ward’s girlfriend told police she saw Ward hit King several times in the chest inside the bar. She said she tried to intervene in the fight outside but was injured by an unidentified woman in King’s group.

What's next:

Ward was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Detectives plan to present their findings to the district attorney’s office.