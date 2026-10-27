DHS officer indicted after noise complaint led to DeKalb shooting

The Brief A federal agent has been indicted on eight charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats, following a July shooting in Decatur. Investigators said Quadrus Wilson identified himself as a police officer and opened fire through a neighbor's door after an argument over noise. A neighbor was hit in the right arm, and Wilson remains held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond awaiting his arraignment.



A U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer faces multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting a neighbor through a door during a noise dispute, according to court documents.

What we know:

Quadrus Wilson, 49, of Marietta, was indicted Oct. 22 by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges including aggravated assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded just after 2:30 a.m. on July 27 to a shooting report at an apartment complex on Treecrest Parkway in unincorporated Decatur.

Police spoke with a relative of Wilson who said he was at her apartment celebrating his birthday when he got into an argument with her boyfriend.

After briefly leaving, Wilson returned, banged on the door, and yelled "police," prompting the family member to barricade the door.

Hearing screaming and banging for nearly an hour, an upstairs neighbor opened his door while holding a rifle to ask about the noise.

Wilson went upstairs with his gun drawn, identified himself as a police officer, and ordered the neighbor to drop his weapon.

According to investigators, the neighbor retreated into his apartment and closed the door, leaving it cracked open slightly.

Wilson then opened the door, demanded the man drop his gun, and fired several shots inside, hitting the man in the right arm.

Wilson remained at the scene, identified himself as a Department of Homeland Security officer, and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a trial date or specified when Wilson will appear in court for his formal arraignment.

What's next:

The District Attorney's Anti-Corruption Unit is prosecuting the case, which is assigned to DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Josh Geller.

Wilson remains held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.