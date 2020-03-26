Real ID deadline extended to 2021 over COVID-19 crisis

article

Federal officials have extended the deadline for Real ID compliance by one year as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Americans had until Oct. 1, 2020, to get their new ID card but amid a national emergency, the Department of Homeland Security has moved the enforcement deadline to Oct. 1, 2021.

As the number of COVID-19 cases surge around parts of the country, the White House has advised Americans to practice social distancing and several states like California have ordered residents to stay home.

Several states are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs, which will prevent millions of people from applying for and receiving their Real ID card.

“Protecting both the health and national security of the American people continues to be the top priority for the President of the United States and the Department of Homeland Security, said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

The new 2021 deadline will also allow the DHS and Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the coronavirus pandemic concludes.