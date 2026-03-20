Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come stars talk fake blood, fight scenes, and flashy costumes

The Brief Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton play sisters on the run from a devil-worshipping cult of killers in the new horror-thriller "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." The film is a follow-up to 2019's critical hit "Ready or Not," and adds a long list of stars to the cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood. Gellar says her epic fight scene with Weaving wasn't in the original script: "They’re like, ‘Oh, we didn’t tell you, we’re writing a fight scene for you and Sam!’"



The ads for the new horror sequel "Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come" proclaim that it’s even bloodier than the first film. And co-star Kathryn Newton can absolutely attest to the accuracy of that statement.

"It tastes like cherries sometimes, and sometimes it tastes like chocolate, and sometimes it’s like a caramel-y situation," says the actress, describing the buckets of fake blood on-set. "And sometimes it tastes like a battery or something. Like, really acidic. And that’s the one you’re not supposed to have! And it all gets mixed-mushed like a smoothie!"

Newton and Samara Weaving play sisters on the run from a devil-worshipping cult of killers in the new film, which follows 2019’s critically-acclaimed "Ready Or Not." Weaving was the last woman standing at the end of the original film, and says a highlight this time around was getting to fight television’s "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Sarah Michelle Gellar.

"It was like 4 a.m., we all sat around eating poutine, and then they said, ‘Alright, go try and fight Sarah Michelle Gellar,’" laughs Weaving. "And it was so fun. She’s so great, and a pro at it."

Gellar adds that the epic fight scene wasn’t part of the original script.

"There wasn’t a fight scene in the movie for me and Samara," says the actress. "My character really didn’t have that. And they kept talking about ‘the fight scene, the fight scene,’ and I’m like, ‘What are they talking about?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, we didn’t tell you, we’re writing a fight scene for you and Sam!’"

Also joining the cast is "Lord of the Rings" icon Elijah Wood, who gets to wear the kind of flashy headdress that might just inspire a few Halloween costumes this year.

"It wasn’t the most comfortable thing," laughs Wood. "It wasn’t so heavy, but it just sort of sat on the head in a way that was kind of rigid. Not very comfortable, but I had it on for a long time. But yeah, a pretty incredible piece. I remember trying it on in wardrobe and being very excited."

"Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come" also stars Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, and David Cronenberg. It opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, March 20th from Searchlight Pictures.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on Paul Millken's interviews with Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Elijah Wood.



