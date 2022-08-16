‘Raspberry Rally’: Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for 2023

article

The Girls Scouts hope cookie lovers will take a bite out of its latest creation, the "Raspberry Rally."

The Girls Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday the addition to the nationwide lineup for the 2023 cookie season.

The organization said people should think of it as the sister cookie to its popular Thin Mints, but it’s "infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating."

Raspberry Rally (Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA)

"Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season," the organization said in a press release.

However, there’s only one way to get the cookie: you have to buy it online.

Girl Scouts leaders said the online option will enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

"When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," leaders said. "Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

