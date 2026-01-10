Infant rescued after suspect takes own life following police chase
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a multi-state police chase that ended when a suspect shot and killed himself in Troup County, the agency said.
What we know:
The GBI said the chase began in Alabama on Friday after Justin Scott Roberts, 39, of Opelika, Alabama, fled a domestic dispute in a black Nissan Titan.
Alabama officers pursued Roberts until he crossed the state line into Georgia. At approximately 1:50 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers and Troup County deputies spotted the truck and attempted a traffic stop. When Roberts refused to pull over, a second pursuit began.
Authorities were informed during the chase that Roberts may have had his 3-month-old child in the vehicle with him.
To end the pursuit, a trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Roberts’ truck at the intersection of Highway 27 and Interstate 85. As soon as the vehicles came to a stop, officers reported hearing a single gunshot from inside the truck.
When they approached the vehicle, they found Roberts dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 3-month-old infant was found unharmed in the seat next to him.
Dig deeper:
Paramedics evaluated the child at the scene and confirmed the baby was uninjured. No officers or deputies were hurt during the incident.
What's next:
The GBI is investigating the death, which is standard procedure in cases involving officer-initiated stops that end in a fatality. Once the investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release posted on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website.