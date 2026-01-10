Infant rescued after suspect takes own life following police chase

The Brief Justin Scott Roberts of Alabama died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a high-speed chase into Georgia. A 3-month-old baby was rescued safely from the suspect's truck after the vehicle was stopped by a PIT maneuver. The GBI has taken over the investigation into the circumstances of the death.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a multi-state police chase that ended when a suspect shot and killed himself in Troup County, the agency said.

What we know:

The GBI said the chase began in Alabama on Friday after Justin Scott Roberts, 39, of Opelika, Alabama, fled a domestic dispute in a black Nissan Titan.

Alabama officers pursued Roberts until he crossed the state line into Georgia. At approximately 1:50 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers and Troup County deputies spotted the truck and attempted a traffic stop. When Roberts refused to pull over, a second pursuit began.

Authorities were informed during the chase that Roberts may have had his 3-month-old child in the vehicle with him.

To end the pursuit, a trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Roberts’ truck at the intersection of Highway 27 and Interstate 85. As soon as the vehicles came to a stop, officers reported hearing a single gunshot from inside the truck.

When they approached the vehicle, they found Roberts dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 3-month-old infant was found unharmed in the seat next to him.

Dig deeper:

Paramedics evaluated the child at the scene and confirmed the baby was uninjured. No officers or deputies were hurt during the incident.

What's next:

The GBI is investigating the death, which is standard procedure in cases involving officer-initiated stops that end in a fatality. Once the investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.