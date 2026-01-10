Volunteers brave rain to remove wreaths at Georgia National Cemetery

The Brief Volunteers braved rain to remove wreaths honoring fallen soldiers, veterans Cherokee County Jeepers joined families and local veterans in the effort Cleanup finished in about two hours despite weather



Dozens of volunteers braved heavy rain early Saturday to help honor fallen soldiers and veterans at Georgia National Cemetery. Members of the Cherokee County Jeepers were among those who arrived with Jeeps, trucks, rakes, ropes, wagons and even hockey sticks to remove hundreds of wreaths from graves.

What we know:

Volunteers ranged from the young to senior citizens and included local veterans, families with loved ones buried at the cemetery, and community members who wanted to show their appreciation. The effort is part of Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit that places wreaths at veterans' cemeteries each December and returns weeks later for cleanup.

Despite lighter turnout due to the weather, volunteers worked quickly and cheerfully, completing most of the cleanup in about two hours. The Georgia National Cemetery, established in 2006, is the fourth largest in the country, with space for more than 33,000 graves and about 200 burials each month.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta