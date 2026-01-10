Woman's body found inside abandoned DeKalb County house during fire

The Brief An unidentified woman was found dead inside a burning, abandoned house on Glenwood Road on Saturday morning. Neighbors report the house had been used as a frequent shelter for local homeless individuals. Investigators are working to determine if the fire was accidental or if foul play was involved in the woman's death.



Fire investigators are working to identify a woman whose body was found inside a burning, abandoned house in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Crews were called to the home in the 4300 block of Glenwood Road around 8 a.m. and arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames. While battling the blaze, firefighters discovered the remains of an unidentified woman inside.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A woman's body was found inside an abandoned home in DeKalb County.

Fire rescue officials said the house appeared to be abandoned and mostly empty, making the discovery unexpected.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 5 they have seen several people experiencing homelessness living in the residence over the last few months. One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said the individuals currently staying in the home fought frequently.

What we don't know:

Both the cause of the fire and the woman's cause of death are under investigation. Authorities have not yet released her name or any further identifying details.