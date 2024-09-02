Rare African Corpse Flower blooming at Atlanta Botanical Garden

article

A very unusual and rare flower is in bloom right now at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

According to a post by the Atlanta Botanical Garden, their African Corpse Flower is blooming in the Fuqua Conservatory for the second time. The plant has four blooms.

Only a handful of other botanical gardens have successfully cultivated an African corpse flower.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden says there have been only seven blooming events in a botanical garden since the first one was reported in 1922. ABG's flower also bloomed in 2020.

The flower, Aristolochia goldieana, is native to Central Africa and found in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. It requires a tropical climate with high humidity and warm temperatures, making it challenging to grow in a botanical garden.

The plant can take 7 to 10 years to produce its first bloom, and even after that, it may only bloom once every several years.

Unfortunately, the blooms only last a couple of days.