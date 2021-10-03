Rapper Boosie's entourage involved in vandalism during Atlanta concert, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating a vandalism incident involving a well-known rapper at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

According to investigators, officers were called to the arena shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a possible act of vandalism. A man told police that Torrence Hatch Jr., whose stage name is Boosie, and some members of his entourage ran on stage during a performance at the concert that was taking place at the arena on Friday night.

According to the events calendar on State Farm Arena's official website, the ‘Legendz of the Streetz’ concert, featuring Boosie, was taking place earlier in the night.

Boosie's associates damaged items on stage during the live performance that belonged to the man's production company, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

