Coolio, rapper known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59

Rapper and Compton native Coolio has died at the age of 59, his manager confirmed with the Associated Press and TMZ.

According to TMZ's report, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a factor in Coolio's death.

Coolio, born, Artis Ivey Jr., became a household name after his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise." The song helped him capture a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1996 and was a featured track in the movie Dangerous Minds.

In movies, Coolio made appearances for Space Jam, Clueless, The Big Payback, Panther, New Jersey Drive, The Jerk Boys, Eddie and Half Baked. He was also credited with composing the theme song for Nickelodeon's hit TV show KENAN.

According to the rapper's website, Coolio sold over 17 million records worldwide. In the community, he served as a spokesperson for the Asthma and Allergies Foundation, according to the rapper's website.