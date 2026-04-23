Haralson County wildfire 'under control'

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A wildfire in Haralson County is under control after growing rapidly Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Brief A wildfire near West Mt. Zion Church has exploded in size, growing from four acres to nearly 30 in just a few hours. Fire officials confirm that at least one structure has been caught in the blaze. Officials said the fire was "under control" around 6:15 p.m.



A wildfire in Haralson County is under control after growing rapidly Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Haralson County fire officials posted on Facebook that the fire currently covered between 25 and 30 acres in the area of West Mt. Zion Church near Broad Street. That is a significant jump from earlier in the afternoon, when the Georgia Forestry Commission reported the fire at just four acres.

Officials confirm one structure is involved in the fire. Right now, the blaze is listed at 0% contained, meaning it is likely to grow further.

Around 6:15 p.m., the department said the fire was under control.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Officials said the sheriff's office and fire marshal are investigating.