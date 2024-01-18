Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County

Random attack: Manhunt underway for gunman who shot man in the head in Griffin

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Griffin
FOX 5 Atlanta

GRIFFIN, Ga. - A shooter in Griffin is wanted in what investigators are calling a random act on Thursday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 Block of Baker Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. 

He was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators say they are not releasing the man’s name yet.

Anyone with information on the random shooting is asked to call Sgt. Todd Howard at thoward@cityofgriffin.com or 770-229-6452.