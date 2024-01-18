Random attack: Manhunt underway for gunman who shot man in the head in Griffin

A shooter in Griffin is wanted in what investigators are calling a random act on Thursday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 Block of Baker Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators say they are not releasing the man’s name yet.

Anyone with information on the random shooting is asked to call Sgt. Todd Howard at thoward@cityofgriffin.com or 770-229-6452.