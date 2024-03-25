Man critically injured in shooting outside SW Atlanta Family Dollar

One man has been rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting outside a southwest Atlanta Family Dollar.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Officers responding to the scene found a man shot in the face in the parking lot of the store.

A private vehicle took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. As of the last report, he was in critical condition.

Investigators have not shared details about the victim or what may have led up to the shooting.

Officers say there may be surveillance video from the business that could explain exactly what happened.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.