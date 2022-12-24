Expand / Collapse search
Person shot to death on Ralph David Abernathy, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate a shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. article

Police investigate a shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police haven't shared many details about a deadly Friday night shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. 

Police haven't identified the victim and so far there have been no arrests.