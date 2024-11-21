Raising Cane's finds location for 1st Atlanta store

article

Construction will soon start on the first location in Atlanta for a popular Southern chicken finger restaurant.

Raising Cane's first spot in the city will be at the former Krystal location off Northside Drive and 14th Street, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

The West Midtown restaurant is set to open in the spring of 2026.

Raising Cane's recently popped up in Snellville and the chain has plans to open locations in Duluth, McDonough, Conyers and Kennesaw - to name a few.

Founded in Louisiana in 1996 by Todd Graves, the chain has exploded to over 800 restaurants in 2024.