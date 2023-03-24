Police to give update on alleged child sex assault, cover-up at Clayton County youth shelter

article

Clayton County police are expected to share new details in an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct at a local youth shelter.

According to detectives, 25-year-old Caleb Xavier Randolph is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with at least one of the children at Rainbow House Inc. in Jonesboro.

The nonprofit organization is a shelter and child advocacy center and works with the Division of Family and Children Services to offer a home to teenagers who were removed from their homes through the courts, Clayton News Daily reported. Randolph was an employee at the organization and the son of the facility's executive director, 55-year-old Mia Chanel Kimber.

Investigators arrested Randolph on March 16. He now faces charges of child molestation, statutory rape, and sexual assault.

Mia Kimber (Clayton County Police Department)

Investigators also say Kimber and 53-year-old Monica Jones, who is the facility's program director of the child advocacy center, knew what happened and failed to report it. Police say the pair went as far as to create a cover-up scheme, which resulted in the young victim being removed from the facility on false allegations.

Monica Jones (Clayton County Police Department)

Randolph was initially fired and then rehired in less than two weeks, police say. He has continued to have direct access to the children unsupervised until his arrest, investigators say.

Kimber was arrested over the weekend and Jones was arrested Monday. Both were charged with party to a crime of child molestation, statutory rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation. They were also charged with failing to report the incident.

As of last report, all three were being held in the Clayton County Jail.

The Clayton County Police Department expects to hold a press conference about the arrests at 1 p.m. Friday. FOX 5 will be there to stream the news conference live on this story.