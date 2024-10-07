Rainbow Crosswalk in Midtown Atlanta gets new look for Atlanta Pride 2024

Atlanta Pride is set to take place this week, and the iconic rainbow crosswalks in Midtown have a new look.

The intersection at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue now features black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ communities of color, along with the colors of the transgender flag.

The crosswalks were originally installed in 2015 for the Pride Festival.

Atlanta Pride has events happening throughout the week, culminating in the big weekend festival and parade on Saturday.

The annual Atlanta Pride Parade will begin at noon Oct. 12. It will begin at the Atlanta Civic Center MARTA Station and continue down Peachtree Street to 10th Street, turning right and ending a block from the Charles Allen Gates at Piedmont Park.

The other marches include the annual trans march at 1:45 p.m. Saturday; the bi and pan march at 3:30 p.m.; and the dike march at 5 p.m. Those marches will begin at the Charles Allen Gate and head down 10th Street to Peachtree Street where it will make a right. They will continue on Peachtree to 14th Street, making a right again and ending at the 14th Street gate to the park.

The festival in Piedmont Park will feature a variety of performers, many food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts vendors, local businesses and more. Admission is free. Click here for more information.