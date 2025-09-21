Rain returns to metro Atlanta, North Georgia later this week

The Brief Humid and warm Sunday ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain hot and mostly dry, with highs near 90 degrees. Soaking rain is forecast to arrive on Thursday into Friday, bringing the most significant rainfall the region has seen in more than a month.



It was a humid start to Sunday for anyone heading out to Church or Shaky Knees. Soon, the humidity will be matched with heat.

What we know:

By midday, conditions will warm quickly. Metro Atlanta can expect temperatures in the low 80s by noon and topping out around 87 degrees this afternoon. Scattered showers may develop later in the day, with the best chance of rain north and west of the Interstate 85 corridor.

"Most of metro Atlanta will stay dry today, but areas like Carrollton, Rome, and Ellijay could see a few sprinkles, especially around the noon hour through dinnertime," said FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes.

What's next:

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain hot and mostly dry, with highs near 90 degrees. However, relief is on the way later this week. A widespread, soaking rain is forecast to arrive Thursday into Friday, bringing the most significant rainfall the region has seen in more than a month.

"This is exactly what we need — a long, several-hour soaking rainfall across the Peach State," Forbes explained. "By the time it wraps up, many areas around metro Atlanta and North Georgia could see one to three inches of rain."

Local perspective:

Since late August, Atlanta has recorded less than half an inch of rainfall, leaving lawns and gardens parched. The upcoming system is expected to return conditions closer to seasonal averages, with high temperatures in the low 80s by Thursday.

"We haven’t had meaningful rainfall since August 24, so this week’s rain will be a welcome change," Forbes added.