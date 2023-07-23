'Racist' flyers thrown in driveways across Hampton subdivision

article

A neighbor was shocked to find a sandwich bag filled with corn kernels and what appeared to be a racially motivated flyer.

The woman who lives in the Legacy Lake subdivision located in Hampton posted a picture of the bag holding a sign that says "Secure A White Future," as well as a surveillance photo of a white sedan-style car that she believes belongs to the person who tossed it into her driveway Saturday night. She says the car showed up around 11 p.m.

A Hampton city official confirmed that incident with FOX 5.

"We are aware of the flyers left in driveways early Sunday morning. We are disgusted by the action of the person who did this," Alex Cohilas, Hampton City Manager, said. "The views in the flyer does not represent the views and values of the city or its citizens. The flyer was disgusting and has no place in our society."

While Cohilas was able to confirm police have multiple significant leads in the case, he did not mention whether the vehicle photographed was related to the incident.

He says it is too early to determine what charges a potential suspect, or suspects, could face.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.