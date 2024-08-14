Rabun County sheriff's suspension extended another 30 days

article

The suspension of Rabun County's sheriff has been extended for 30 days, according to a press release.

Sheriff Chad Nichols was arrested in late May as part of an investigation into accusations of sexual battery.

Sheriff Nichols was charged with public indecency, sexual battery, and violation of oath by a public officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked by the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Christian to investigate "an incident" involving the sheriff on Mayu 24.

A source told FOX 5 Atlanta at the time that a woman told investigators that the sheriff tried to get her alone in a building when they were staging a campaign rally the day before the primary election on May 21. She also told investigators that she later witnessed Nichols naked, performing a sexual act.

After the sheriff turned himself in, Major Beth Darnell stepped up to assume the sheriff's role while the matter was being investigated.

The sheriff was initially suspended on June 14 for 60 days. On Aug. 12, that suspension was extended by 30 days.

No other information was provided by the sheriff's office.

