Rabies alert issues for Winston area of Douglas County after fox attacks pet

A rabies alert has been issued for a Douglas County neighborhood after several people were chased and a pet was attacked by an aggressive fox.

Officials said the fox injured a family pet, but did not hurt anyone else. The fox was found dead in the backyard of a home near Mann Road and Richardson Road on June 22 after the attack.

Friday, animal control officials said tests indicate the fox was positive for the rabies virus.

The pet that was attacked was vaccinated, but will be bolstered and placed in quarantine for the next 45 days.

Officials are warning residents in the area of the Winston area to avoid wildlife.

Douglas County actively monitors rabies outbreaks each summer. In August 2018, just down the road from this incident, a rabid fox had bitten two men who tried to save a family pet duck.