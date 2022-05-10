Rabies alert issued for Hall County neighborhood

Hall County officials have issued a rabies alert after a raccoon tested positive for the virus.

Officials said the animal was found in the 6700 block of Bass Circle in Buford. It had come into contact with two dogs.

The raccoon was captured and sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab - Virology Section in Decatur where it tested positive.

The county will be posting signs in the area.

Anyone who sees animals in the area acting out of the ordinary should call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 after hours.

Pet owners are encouraged to make sure their furry friends are up-to-date on their shots. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter located at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville for $10 on Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pet owner can call 678-450-1587 to make an appointment.