Rabid raccoon alert: Resident bitten in Cumming

The Brief A raccoon found near the city fairgrounds in Cumming tested positive for rabies after biting a resident. Individuals who came into contact with the raccoon have been advised to seek medical treatment for potential rabies exposure. Residents are encouraged to vaccinate their pets against rabies and avoid handling wild animals without professional guidance.



A raccoon captured along Castleberry Road in Cumming has tested positive for rabies, as confirmed by Forsyth County Animal Services.

The animal was discovered injured near the city fairgrounds on Sunday, March 2.

What we know:

During an attempt to contain the raccoon, a resident was bitten, according to Forsyth County Animal Services Manager Haley Brown. "Upon discovering the injured animal roadside on Sunday, a resident attempted to crate the raccoon," Brown stated. "The raccoon bit the individual during the process and was subsequently tested and confirmed positive for rabies after testing at the State Lab."

All individuals known to have come into contact with the raccoon have been referred to healthcare providers for treatment of potential exposure. Public health officials are continuing to notify anyone else who may have been exposed and are advising them on seeking medical care if necessary.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to take precautions when encountering wild animals. Brown emphasized the importance of pet vaccinations and public awareness: "Encounters between wild animals and domestic pets, including some that involved people, have increased recently, so we encourage all residents to have their pets vaccinated against the rabies virus and be educated on what to do if they encounter a potentially rabid animal," she said. "It is highly discouraged for anyone to attempt handling a wild animal without professional guidance."

If residents observe an animal behaving strangely, they should avoid contact and report it to Forsyth County Animal Services at 770-781-2138. After business hours, calls should be directed to the Forsyth County 911 Center’s after-hours line at 770-781-3087. Any animal bites should be reported immediately to the Georgia Poison Control Center helpline at 800-222-1222 for medical guidance.

Why you should care:

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if untreated. It is transmitted through the saliva of infected mammals, typically entering the body through bite wounds, open cuts, or mucous membranes such as the eyes or mouth. Wildlife—including raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes, and bats—are the most common carriers of the virus in the United States. Georgia law mandates that all cats and dogs be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. For more information on rabies and pet vaccinations, residents can visit the Forsyth County Animal Services website or the Georgia Department of Public Health online.