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Rabid bat found in Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published July 2, 2026 1:07 PM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 1:07 PM EDT
Bats article

FILE - Horde of bats flying in the air.

The Brief

    • A bat found in the Stone Mountain area tested positive for rabies.
    • The bat was discovered near Millstone Trail, according to DeKalb County officials.
    • Residents are urged to keep pets vaccinated and seek medical care after any animal bite or scratch.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County health officials are warning residents after a dead bat found near Millstone Trail in the Stone Mountain area tested positive for rabies.

What we know:

Officials said the positive test result was confirmed on Thursday. Georgia is considered a rabies-endemic state, and health officials say it is not unusual for several rabies cases to be reported in the county each year.

RELATED: 11-year-old boy dies of rabies after bat landed on his face

Residents are encouraged to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations, avoid leaving pet food or garbage outdoors that could attract wild animals, and monitor pets for unusual behavior. Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.

What you can do:

DeKalb County Animal Control advises residents to report animal bites and can be reached at 404-294-2996 during business hours or 404-294-2519 after hours.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County via press release. 

DeKalb CountyWild NatureNews