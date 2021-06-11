Atlanta police investigating shooting at Midtown sushi restaurant

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a popular sushi restaurant in Midtown.

The shooting happened at RA Sushi Bar on the 1000 block of Peachtree Street shortly before midnight.

A bartender at a nearby establishment told FOX 5 a chef at the restaurant shot a security guard during an altercation, though police have not confirmed that information.

Officials have not released any update on possible injuries or victims.

Investigators have roped off the area with crime tape while they work to figure out what led up to the shooting.

As of Friday morning, police have not released any details about arrests or suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

