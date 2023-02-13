Motions hearing in murder trial of mother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon

article

Lawyers for the mother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old boy found dead in a Georgia landfill, appeared in court on Monday for a motions hearing.

Leilani Simon was charged with murder among 19 counts that alleges she used drugs before killing her son and dumping his body in a trash bin. Simon has been jailed since police arrested her Nov. 21, 2022, when investigators found her son’s remains after weeks spent combing through garbage at a landfill.

Among the motions heard Monday, was if cameras would be allowed in the courtroom during the trial. WSAV reports Judge Tammy Stokes ruled that there will be no blanket role on cameras and it will be decided upon on a case-by-case basis.

Prosecutors asked for a complete ban citing Quinton’s young siblings while defense attorneys asked for a more lenient ruling, the report states.

Also discussed in court, a motion for DFCS to turn over all its records related to the family. The judge will be reviewing those files to determine if any are relevant to the case.

Quinton Simon (Chatham County Police Department)

When was Quinton Simon reported missing?

Leilani Simon called 911 the morning of Oct. 5, 2022 to report her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, was missing from his indoor playpen at their home outside Savannah. After police spent days searching the home and surrounding neighborhood, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said that investigators believed the child was dead. He also named Simon as the sole suspect.

Police and FBI agents focused their investigation on the landfill two weeks after the boy was reported missing. They sifted through trash for more than a month before finding human bones, which DNA tests confirmed to be Quinton’s.

What does the indictment of Leilani Simon reveal?

The indictment against Simon charges her with murder, concealing a death, and falsely reporting a crime in addition to 14 separate counts of lying to investigators. Court records did not list an attorney for Simon and it was not immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The night before her son’s death, according to the indictment, Simon met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug.

The indictment said Quinton died the morning of Oct. 5, 2022, after his mother assaulted him with an unknown object, causing the child "serious bodily injury." The charges say she then dumped his body in a trash bin outside a mobile home park about 1.5 miles from her home. Simon later told investigators she had gone there to dispose of "normal household garbage."

The court document shows she told investigators she left her home the morning of Oct. 5, 2022, to meet a friend at a gas station to get Orajel. Investigators believe instead of meeting that friend, she was dumping the 20-month-old boy’s body into the garbage dumpster at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza, the indictment alleges.

She would again tell investigators the same lies three days later and again a week after Quinton’s reported disappearance, the indictment alleges.

On Oct. 31, 2022, the indictment reveals she changed her story and told investigators her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, was actually the one to leave the home the morning of Quinton’s reported disappearance. She would repeat that same story to investigators the day she was taken into custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report