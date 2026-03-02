Firefighters battle 3-story blaze at harbor creek apartments in Cherokee County

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Emergency crews battle a structural fire at Harbor Creek Apartment Homes in Holly Springs on March 2, 2026. (Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)

The Brief Fire crews evacuated all residents from a three-story Holly Springs apartment building following a major fire. Multiple residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, though no hospitalizations were reported. The cause of the blaze and the total number of displaced residents remain under investigation.



Fire crews spent Monday afternoon battling a blaze at the Harbor Creek Apartment Homes in Holly Springs.

What we know:

According to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, firefighters arrived to find a three-story building off Holly Springs Parkway on fire.

Crews worked quickly to ensure all residents were evacuated before returning to rescue several animals. Not all pets were accounted for as of early evening.

Some residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but none required transport to the hospital. Fire crews remained on-site well into the evening to hit hot spots and ensure the structure was safe.

What we don't know:

The origin of the blaze and the total number of people displaced were not known.

Fire investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire or which floor it began on.

It also remains unclear when the structural integrity of the building will be cleared for residents to return or if the Red Cross has been called in to assist those who lost their homes.