Pickens County scam alert: Fake toll fee texts targeting Georgia drivers
JASPER, Ga. - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their phones in their pockets following a surge of fraudulent text messages targeting local drivers.
What we know:
The scam involves messages that claim the recipient owes unpaid toll fees. These texts typically include a QR code and instructions to scan it to settle the debt.
"This is NOT legitimate," the sheriff’s office stated in a recent alert.
Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution: "Do NOT scan the QR code. Do NOT click links or provide personal information."
According to investigators, these unsolicited messages are a departure from standard government procedures. The Sheriff's Office reminded residents that "government agencies will not demand payment through unsolicited text messages."
What you can do:
If you receive one of these messages, officials recommend deleting the message and reporting the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
The Source: The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office provided the details for this article.