Pickens County scam alert: Fake toll fee texts targeting Georgia drivers

article

The Brief Do not scan QR codes or click links in unsolicited texts claiming you owe unpaid toll fees. Government agencies will never demand payments through unsolicited text messages. Delete suspicious messages and report fraudulent activity .



The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their phones in their pockets following a surge of fraudulent text messages targeting local drivers.

What we know:

The scam involves messages that claim the recipient owes unpaid toll fees. These texts typically include a QR code and instructions to scan it to settle the debt.

"This is NOT legitimate," the sheriff’s office stated in a recent alert.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution: "Do NOT scan the QR code. Do NOT click links or provide personal information."

According to investigators, these unsolicited messages are a departure from standard government procedures. The Sheriff's Office reminded residents that "government agencies will not demand payment through unsolicited text messages."

What you can do:

If you receive one of these messages, officials recommend deleting the message and reporting the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.