Man accused of damaging offering box, burglarizing St. Joseph Catholic Church

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after Marietta police say he attempted to burglarize a church that he had previously asked for financial help.

What we know:

It started in mid-February when Quintavious Jones approached St. Joseph Catholic Church for help paying for a hotel room.

A week later, investigators said Jones came back to the church. He was seen on surveillance footage walking around the inside of the church before trying to pry open an offering box with scissors.

"The suspect wasn't able to get into the box; however, it was very damaged, and you can see he was trying to take some money that people had put into the offering box," said Officer Denise Lozado.

Jones then showed up at the church a third time, three days later, asking for money again. This time, church leaders called the police.

"The church did want to press charges, he damaged the offering box. It's something important to the church and the many people who attend the church," said Officer Lozado.

Jones now faces charges for burglary and criminal damage to property.

What they're saying:

Community members are stunned that anyone would try to burglarize a church, especially after the church helped them.

"That's very uncalled-for, especially repaying the kindness with such wickedness," said Tan Nguyen, who lives in the area.

"That's sad. He was getting help, then burglarized them, just pray for him," said Joticia Sarver, another person who lives nearby.