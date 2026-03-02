Atlanta chosen as finalist city for Democratic National Convention 2028

article

The Brief Atlanta has been selected as a finalist to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. DNC leaders will visit this spring to examine the area. The last time Atlanta hosted the DNC was in 1988.



Atlanta could soon host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

What we know:

Officials with the DNC have chosen Atlanta for a site visit this spring to determine whether the city in the forest will play host for the 2028 convention.

Representatives from the DNC Technical Advisory Group will visit Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia to examine the logistical and operational components of each city’s bid to host.

Key issues that will be addressed include the importance of a strong partnership between the DNC and the host city based on its community, political, and business leaders; whether the city shares the DNC commitment to Democratic values; and whether the city can utilize new and innovative approaches in response to the challenges and opportunities that arise from hosting the event.

The 20208 convention is set to be held August 7–10, 2028. The last time Atlanta hosted the DNC was in 1988.

What they're saying:

DNC Chair Ken Martin said the move forward marks a critical step toward Democrats reclaiming the White House.

"We look forward to celebrating our future nominees on the national stage and highlighting Democrats’ commitment to building a better, safer, and more affordable future for our country," Martin said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not give specific dates for the DNC visit.