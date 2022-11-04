Quinton Simon: FBI initially focused on specific dumpsters for missing Georgia toddler's remains

article

Georgia authorities and the FBI initially focused on a specific set of trailer park dumpsters in their search for Quinton Simon's remains – and police now say the likelihood of locating the boy's body is slim, Fox News Digital has learned.

The one-year-old vanished Oct. 5. Detectives believe he is dead, and they named his mother, Leilani Simon, 22, as the prime suspect.

As the investigation enters its second month, authorities are now saying that they may never recover little Quinton's body.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at an Oct. 13 press conference that they believe Quinton's remains were discarded in a "specific dumpster at a specific location" and taken by "regular means" to the Waste Management landfill.

For the last two weeks police and FBI agents have scoured the landfill without success in a search that may have started at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza in Savannah, Fox News Digital has learned.

Within 48 hours of Simon reporting her son missing, more than a dozen police officers and FBI agents descended on the trailer park, which has about 200 homes.

Residents told Fox News Digital that FBI agents knocked on almost every door and showed them photos of Simon, Quinton, and his grandmother Billie Jo Howell and three other people. They also asked the locals whether they had seen a particular car. The park is 2.8 miles from Simon's home.

Janene Hawkins, who has lived at Azalea since 1997, said three male FBI agents and one female questioned her and a neighbor.

"They showed us the pictures of the adults and the baby, and they asked us if we seen the people, if we know these people," she recalled. "They asked me if I’d seen anybody dumping big stuff down in the dumpster."

There are five large green dumpsters at the edge of the trailer park. Sanitation picks up the refuse three time a week and dumps it at the Waste Management landfill.

Four other residents told Fox News Digital that they had been interviewed by the FBI and asked similar questions.

Another resident, Shannon Teal, said she had returned from a month-long stay at the hospital 36 hours after Quinton's disappearance, and the complex was swarming with FBI agents and police at that time.

Her home faces the dumpsters and has a camera affixed to the roof, owned by the management company. The camera is trained on the dumpsters to deter illegal dumping.

"Chatham County and the FBI had been out here looking through our dumpsters and was trying to obtain video from the camera, but my WiFi was down, and they couldn't pull any video off it," she said.

"It's terrifying, and it just scares the crap out of me that someone would hurt a baby and leave it here," she added.

After investigators wrapped up the Azalea probe, the management office posted "No Trespassing" signs at the entrance to the property, residents said.

The Chatham County Police Department referred Fox News Digital to the FBI for comment. The agency didn't immediately respond.

The toddler's babysitter, Diana McCarta, told Fox News Digital that she believes the child may have accidentally drowned in the family's pool.

In a statement Wednesday, Chatham Police called the landfill search "more grueling than anyone could imagine."

"We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton's remains were low," the department wrote. "Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris, however, we stay focused."

The statement said that Simon remains the sole suspect in her son's death.

