Cobb police officer revives newborn during roadside emergency

article

The Brief A Cobb County police officer is being recognized after he helped save a baby delivered by the roadside. Officer Desaussure successfully revived a newborn using chest Compressions on Feb. 12. Both the mother and the newborn were taken to the hospital afterward and have since been released in good health.



A roadside traffic stop turned into a lifesaving rescue last week when a Cobb County police officer revived a newborn baby who had stopped breathing after delivery.

What we know:

Officer Desaussure was in the middle of a traffic stop on Feb. 12 when a driver approached in distress as his wife was in active labor on the side of the road nearby.

By the time Desaussure made it to the vehicle, the woman had just delivered the baby, but the newborn was not breathing.

Desaussure immediately began chest compressions. After several rounds, the newborn began breathing on its own.

Emergency services responded shortly after and took the mother and her baby to the hospital for further care. Both have since been released from the hospital and are doing well.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Preston family after being released from the hospital. (Photo: Cobb County Police Department)

What they're saying:

"As first responders, officers never know when or where they may be called upon to act. On this day, Officer Desaussure was in the right place at the right time, and his quick response helped ensure this child entered the world safely," the Cobb County Police Department said.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify what roadway the delivery happened on.