Quick-thinking teller foils $4,300 check forgery scheme in Forsyth County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kenneth Robinson (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief The suspects successfully cashed nearly $4,000 using fake checks at a Forsyth County bank before being caught attempting another forgery. The group had attempted similar fraudulent activities the day before in Cherokee County, leading to one arrest. All four men were arrested, and their rental car was seized for further investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men on Tuesday after a quick response to a suspicious activity call at a Citizens Bank branch on GA-400.

What we know:

Around 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, a bank customer was inside the branch reporting possible fraudulent activity when a teller asked if he had authorized a $4,300 check payment. The man confirmed he had not, and the teller immediately called 911.

As a deputy arrived at the bank, he saw a beige Mazda SUV trying to leave the parking lot in a hurry. The deputy stopped the vehicle and detained three men inside. Meanwhile, investigators walked into the bank and found Kenneth Robinson waiting to cash the fraudulent check.

Investigators later identified the three men in the SUV as Marcus Riggins, Demarco Marshall and Eric Hilliard.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group had already attempted similar forgeries the day before. On Aug. 18, someone called another Citizens Bank branch in Cherokee County, gave the victim’s Social Security number and date of birth, and asked to change the phone number on the account. A forgery was attempted there, leading to one arrest.

Deputies said the men then tried their luck in Forsyth County, successfully cashing in nearly $4,000 at one branch before attempting another at the GA-400 location. The account holder later confirmed both check numbers were still in his checkbook, meaning the group had manufactured fake checks.

All four men were arrested and booked into the county jail and their rental car was seized for further investigation.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if the men have retained legal counsel or when their next court appearance is.