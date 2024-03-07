Quick action by Cobb deputies save the lives of two inmates in separate incidents

Cobb County Sheriff's deputies saved the lives of two inmates in a matter of weeks. One happened last week, the other in late January. In both cases, the inmates tried to take their own lives. The deputies credit their training for knowing exactly what to do.

"He had tied a sheet around the bunk bed inside the cell, around his neck, he was foaming a little bit at the mouth, his eyes had rolled back into his head," said Sgt. Tyler Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson rushed into the man's cell. He was able to get him untied and began life-saving measures.

"He needed to be sent to the hospital for further treatment, but that night we were able to save him," said Sgt. Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson later went back and searched the man's cell.

"He had written a suicide note to his wife and child," said Sgt. Johnson.

Sgt. Tyler Johnson

"You wouldn't believe how many life-saving things happen in this facility every day that is not put on the news, but we do it," said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

Sheriff Owens says his deputies go through intense training, above and beyond what the state requires.

"Mental health training for them, more things on first aid, how to save someone's life in a critical incident," said Sheriff Owens.

Just last week, there was another incident, where a deputy's training kicked in.

"I had this hunch that I had to go back and check on him," said Deputy David Morris.

Deputy Morris said one of the inmates didn't seem to be himself. When he looked in on him, he made a dreadful discovery.

"He had tied a bed sheet to the vent, and he had it around his neck," said Morris.

Deputy Morris says his training took over.

"Released the pressure from his neck, so he's able to breathe. Once I was able to do that, it was a relief off my shoulders that he was still there with me," said Deputy Morris.

Deputy David Morris

Sheriff Owens has added more mental health services for the detainees. He's also added support services for the deputies, such as a wellness room where they can take a break and clear their heads, and peer support groups.

"Can you imagine seeing someone trying to harm themselves, and now you're the one stepping up to prevent them from killing themselves? The effect that can have on them today and in the future?" said Sheriff Owens.

Both deputies were later able to talk to the men they saved. Both men were grateful.

"He said he was doing a lot better and thanked me," said Morris.