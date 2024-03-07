Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until MON 7:51 AM EDT, Meriwether County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:51 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Oconee County, Upson County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:51 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:45 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 AM EDT until MON 6:20 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:25 PM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:45 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Quick action by Cobb deputies save the lives of two inmates in separate incidents

By
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cobb deputies save inmates in separate incidents

The quick actions of two deputies save the lives of two inmates who were attempting to take their own lies. FOX 5's Denise Dillon has the story.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Sheriff's deputies saved the lives of two inmates in a matter of weeks. One happened last week, the other in late January. In both cases, the inmates tried to take their own lives. The deputies credit their training for knowing exactly what to do.

"He had tied a sheet around the bunk bed inside the cell, around his neck, he was foaming a little bit at the mouth, his eyes had rolled back into his head," said Sgt. Tyler Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson rushed into the man's cell.  He was able to get him untied and began life-saving measures.

"He needed to be sent to the hospital for further treatment, but that night we were able to save him," said Sgt. Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson later went back and searched the man's cell.

"He had written a suicide note to his wife and child," said Sgt. Johnson.

Sgt. Tyler Johnson

"You wouldn't believe how many life-saving things happen in this facility every day that is not put on the news, but we do it," said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

Sheriff Owens says his deputies go through intense training, above and beyond what the state requires.

"Mental health training for them, more things on first aid, how to save someone's life in a critical incident," said Sheriff Owens.

Just last week, there was another incident, where a deputy's training kicked in.  

"I had this hunch that I had to go back and check on him," said Deputy David Morris.

Deputy Morris said one of the inmates didn't seem to be himself.  When he looked in on him, he made a dreadful discovery.

"He had tied a bed sheet to the vent, and he had it around his neck," said Morris. 

Deputy Morris says his training took over.

"Released the pressure from his neck, so he's able to breathe. Once I was able to do that, it was a relief off my shoulders that he was still there with me," said Deputy Morris.

Deputy David Morris

Sheriff Owens has added more mental health services for the detainees.  He's also added support services for the deputies, such as a wellness room where they can take a break and clear their heads, and peer support groups.

"Can you imagine seeing someone trying to harm themselves, and now you're the one stepping up to prevent them from killing themselves? The effect that can have on them today and in the future?" said Sheriff Owens.

Both deputies were later able to talk to the men they saved. Both men were grateful.

"He said he was doing a lot better and thanked me," said Morris. 