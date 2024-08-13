'Queer Perspectives' opens at Steffen Thomas Museum in Buckhead

The Steffen Thomas Museum of Art is currently hosting "Queer Perspectives," an exhibition that opened last weekend and runs until Jan. 4, 2025.

According to the museum, this juried show highlights the importance of visibility and diverse representation within LGBTQ+ communities, especially in rural areas. As part of the museum's annual Brotherhood Exhibitions, the display features works from 13 Georgia-based LGBTQ+ artists, including Nat Blooming, Perrine Gaudry, and Rial Rye, with a special exhibit by Freddie L. Styles.

"Queer Perspectives" explores themes of language, identity, and visibility, reflecting the inclusive philosophy of Steffen Thomas, who emphasized humanity and equality in his art and life. The exhibition was curated by jurors Melania Armenta, Demetri Burke, Yu-Kai Lin, and Christina Schlesinger, who selected the featured artists from a more than 40 submissions.

Christina Schlesinger, a juror and activist, shares the significance of the exhibition, noting that when she came out in the 1970s, there was a lack of visible queer perspectives in art. She emphasizes the continued need for recognition of LGBTQ+ art, especially in today's divisive climate, as a way to celebrate shared humanity.

"I came out a long time ago -- the early 1970s. I knew of no other lesbian artists at the time and images of lesbians in art were almost non-existent. One of the hardest parts of coming out was this lack of imagery, the invisibility of the queer perspective. I could not see myself anywhere. Fast forward to the LGBTQ world of today. While people are more out now, there is still an urgent need for the recognition of LGBTQ art and artists, especially in these fraught, divisive time. Mutual recognition is how we discover our shared humanity," Schlesinger said.

The featured artists are Nat Blooming, Perrine Gaudry, Rial Rye, Ezra Witkowski, Yousef Bushehri, Krista M. Jones, Royce Soble, Cassie Wright, David Clifton-Strawn, LaSalle, Jeffrey Wilcox Paclipan, and Clint Zeagler. There will be a special exhibition by Freddie L. Styles. All of the artists are Georgia based and part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Queer Perspectives" invites visitors to engage with the diverse works on display and reflect on the evolving conversations around gender, identity, and community. The exhibition is open to the public, and further details are available on the museum's website.

Who was Steffen Thomas?

Steffen Thomas was a German-born American artist who made significant contributions to the art world while living in Georgia. Known for his sculptures, paintings, and mosaics, Thomas was deeply influenced by his belief in the universal brotherhood of humanity. His work often explored themes of equality, justice, and the human condition. After moving to the United States in the 1920s, he settled in Georgia, where he continued to create and exhibit his art until his death in 1990.