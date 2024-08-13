Quavo to perform free concert at Athens Urban Outfitters

article

Rapper Quavo is returning to his hometown for a one-night-only show at a downtown Athens store on Tuesday night.

The rapper is teaming up with Urban Outfitters to "call in the Dawgs" at the retailer's store on East Clayton Street.

The show, which is the first of Urban Outfitter's UO Live On Campus concerts, will kick off at 7 p.m.

Tickets aren't being sold. Instead, fans will be admitted on a first-come basis.

Attendees to the event will also be able to shop for the retailer's new collaborations with brands like Birkenstock, Baggu, Owala, and Champion.

