Quavo honors Takeoff on late Migos member's 1st birthday since deadly shooting

article

Quavo paid tribute to his nephew Takeoff on the Migos member's first birthday since he was gunned down in Texas last year.

Sunday would have been The 29th birthday of Takeoff, whose given name was Kirsnick Khari Ball. It's been over seven months since the rapper was shot and killed outside a private party at a Houston bowling alley.

On Instagram, Quavo paid tribute to his fallen band member and nephew with a video on Instagram of the late rapper looking through a rack of clothes.

He wrote the caption as if Takeoff was still living.

"Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD," Quavo wrote.

Earlier this year, Quavo released his first new music since the deadly shooting - a tribute called "Without You."

In the song, Quavo begins by singing "Tears rolling down my eyes, Can’t tell you how many times I cried, Days ain’t the same without you, I don’t know if I’m the same without you."

After remembering moments he spent with his bandmate, the song fades out with Quavo repeating the phrase "Take, I'm sorry."

Quavo had previously talked about how difficult his life had been without his nephew, saying that it's "we did everything together."

Migos rapper Takeoff shooting death in Houston

Takeoff, whose name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed by gunfire outside a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a high-stakes dice game at a private party. There was an argument that happened after the game that erupted into gunshots.

Takeoff was an unarmed and a bystander, investigators said.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

Burrow said investigators learned more than 30 people were standing outside the bowling alley when the shooting happened. Police did not release the exact number.

Every person left the scene without providing a statement to investigators. Police found some people the night of the shooting and the days that followed.

Takeoff's mother has recently sued the bowling alley's property owners, saying there was a lack of security and safety precautions at the venue.

Who is Patrick Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer?

A month after the deadly shooting, officials arrested and charged Clark with murder.

Investigators say they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence.

"Through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that's why he's charged with murder," Burrow said.

According to court documents, shortly after Takeoff was killed Clark, "applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico."

Records show Clark had a large amount of cash. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

On the same day that Quavo released the new song, Clark was released on a $1 million bond.

The Associated Press and FOX 26 Houston Digital contributed to this report.

A MEMBER OF ATLANTA'S OWN MIGO'S REMEMBERED HIS FALLEN GROUP MATE ON THE FIRST BIRTHDAY SINCE HIS MURDER.



QUAVO POSTED A VIDEO ON INSTAGRAM -- OF TAKEOFF LOOKING THROUGH A RACK OF CLOTHES.

HE WROTE A CAPTION -- AS IF TAKEOFF WERE STILL LIVING.

IT READS -- HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAKEOFF -- CAN'T WAIT FOR DAYS LIKE THIS AGAIN.

TAKEOFF WOULD HAVE BEEN 29 YESTERDAY.

LAST MONTH -- A GRAND JURY INDICTED THE MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING AND KILLING THE RAPPER -- INSIDE A HOUSTON, TEXAS BOWLING ALLEY.

