Quavo pays tribute to Takeoff in 1st song since Migos rapper's death

Atlanta rapper Quavo has released a tribute to the late Migos member Takeoff in his first new music since his nephew was gunned down in Texas last year.

The song posted on Quavo's YouTube page Wednesday is titled "Without You" and begins with him melodically singing, "Tears rolling down my eyes, Can’t tell you how many times I cried, Days ain’t the same without you, I don’t know if I’m the same without you."

The video is shot in black and white and features Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, smoking sadly.

Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

SUSPECT IN MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF'S MURDER RELEASED ON $1M BOND

The song continues with Quavo remembering moments he spent with Takeoff saying that things aren't the same without him.

At the end, the song fades out with Quavo repeating the phrase "Take, I'm sorry."

The rapper shared the song on his social media with the simple phrase "Long Live Take Infinity."

Quavo had previously talked about how difficult his life had been without his nephew, saying that it's "we did everything together."

This is the rapper's first song since he released "Messy," which was a collaboration with Takeoff.

You can listen to the song here.

Migos rapper Takeoff shooting death in Houston

Takeoff, whose name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed by gunfire outside a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a high-stakes dice game at a private party. There was an argument that happened after the game that erupted into gunshots.

Takeoff was an unarmed and a bystander, investigators said.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

MIGOS, TAKEOFF FANS PACK STATE FARM ARENA FOR MEMORIAL

Burrow said investigators learned more than 30 people were standing outside the bowling alley when the shooting happened. Police did not release the exact number.

Every person left the scene without providing a statement to investigators. Police found some people the night of the shooting and the days that followed.

Who is Patrick Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer?

A month after the deadly shooting, officials arrested and charged Clark with murder.

Investigators say they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence.

"Through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that's why he's charged with murder," Burrow said.

According to court documents, shortly after Takeoff was killed Clark, "applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico."

Records show Clark had a large amount of cash. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

On the same day that Quavo released the new song, Clark was released on a $1 million bond.

The Associated Press and FOX 26 Houston Digital contributed to this report.