Purse thief who pushed woman down hill sought by Atlanta police

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 8:30am EDT
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a thief who grabbed a woman's purse and then pushed her down a hill.

It happened around 11 p.m. April 3. Zone 4 officers responded to a call from the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Harwell Road NW. The victim told police that when she left the nearby gas station, she noticed a man following her. She stated that the man then grabbed her and threatened to shoot her if she didn't give him her belongings.

After he took her purse, he allegedly pushed her down a hill. 

Police provided a surveillance video image of the possible thief.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.