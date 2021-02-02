Purse snatched from woman pumping gas

DeKalb County police are searching for the person who stole a woman’s purse from her car while she was pumping gas on Monday.

Investigators said a man opened a woman's passenger side car door while she was pumping gas and quickly swiped her bag around 4 p.m.

Surveillance video shows him crouching down and leaning out of his car door to steal the woman's belongings.

She ran after the man, grabbed his driver's side door, but the thief sped off, breaking the woman's wrist.

The woman, who asked we conceal her identity out of safety concerns, spoke exclusively to FOX 5 about the work she's had to do after the theft.

"Canceling all the cards, had to go to an orthopedic doctor, they're going put on a cast, this is just a split, they may have to do surgery," she said.

The woman lost all her important documents in a matter of seconds: driver's and gun license, social security card, her birth certificate, and cash. She said was on her way to an appointment that required all that sensitive information.

"It was one who took my purse but had other individuals in the car with him," she said.

She said she is on edge because at least one thief now knows everything about her, but she said she’s just humbled to be alive.

"Don't be so naive to think this person is getting gas too. These people were not getting gas. They didn't have license plates on the back of their car. They were searching for innocent people like myself," she said.

"I saw the head and hand on my purse, and I thought 'I've got to go get my stuff."

"Don't try to get after them, it could be way worse. I'm thankful that I have my life today."

Police encourage anyone with information about this to give them a call. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

