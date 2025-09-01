Puppy dies in Rockdale County after being thrown from car

The Brief Volunteers say a puppy was thrown from a moving car in Rockdale County. Emergency vets could not save the three-month-old’s life. The rescue president calls for justice and urges the public to report the suspect.



A three-month-old Cane Corso puppy has died after being thrown out of a moving car in Rockdale County.

The puppy, named Bo by volunteers at Semper Fi Legacy Rescue, was brought to Rockdale County Animal Services.

What we know:

According to vet records, Bo was critically hurt after being thrown out of a moving car last Wednesday.

His chart from Animal Hospital of Towne Lake in Woodstock details bruising around his heart and damage to his lungs.

He was not able to survive.

"He was pretty badly beaten up," Jordan Lowe, president of Semper Fi Legacy Rescue, said. "We fought and we had a big team behind him, supporting him."

The backstory:

Lowe said Rockdale County Animal Services contacted Semper Fi Legacy Rescue because the severity of Bo's injuries meant the shelter could not provide adequate care.

Video shows puppy struggling to breathe.

Officials with Rockdale County Animal Services were unable to immediately provide comment because of the Labor Day holiday.

What they’re saying

"Those moments absolutely break you. It just shatters you. And it takes a piece of you," Lowe said.

"I hope to be able to save the next one. If this person has more dogs, if you know there are more puppies, maybe if somebody steps up and reports this person, we will be able to save the next one."

"In this life or the next. I hope he gets done to him what was done to that baby," Lowe said.

What's next:

Lowe wants the person responsible for Bo's death to be held accountable. She urges anyone with information about the case to contact police.

More information about the organization can be found on its website.