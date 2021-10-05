Expand / Collapse search

Publix to hire 30,000 workers across 7 states by end of 2021

By Associated Press
(Courtesy: Publix)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Florida-based Publix grocery stores said Monday it plans to hire roughly 30,000 associates across the company’s seven-state operation in the next few months.

The company will hire associates to work in stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for non-seasonal positions.

Publix and other grocery stores have seen a boom since the COVID pandemic in 2020 as more people stayed home.

"As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important," said Marcy Benton, a vice president for the company said in a statement.

Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the country.

Anyone interested in applying for a job is asked to visit Publix's employment website.